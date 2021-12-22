The Vietnamese Couturier With A Celebrity Clientele: Rice Fields And Rihanna

Rihanna, the wealthy singer, made a star out of the little-known Vietnamese designer who created the enormous white shirt she wore in an ad campaign for luxury footwear Manolo Blahnik.

Nguyen Cong Tri has been designing chic structured eveningwear made of Vietnamese-spun silk, organza, or taffeta for more than two decades, but despite considerable success at home, his creations had lacked traction internationally.

When Rihanna debuted his Em Hoa collection, which was inspired by Vietnamese flower sellers, celebrities such as Beyonce, Naomi Campbell, Gwen Stefani, Katy Perry, and Rita Ora began wearing his creations to high-profile events.

“I am ecstatic. From his opulent “Cong Tri” boutique in Ho Chi Minh City, he told AFP, “Designs by a Vietnamese designer, all Vietnamese manufacture, being chosen and worn by Hollywood stars.”

Some of his collections were inspired by flights over the rice fields of his birthplace, while others were influenced by the Vietnam War’s all-women militias.

He is a fervent believer that Vietnam has more to offer fashion than its reputation as a factory workhorse, with three storefronts in the country’s commercial city, a judging role on the local version of reality TV show Project Runway, and growing international attention.

Tri now employs over 150 people and hopes that his success will inspire a new generation of brilliance.

“Vietnam will be able to establish its claim on the world fashion map in the not-too-distant future,” he said.

Tri was born in the central coastal city of Danang in 1978, three years after the conflict with the United States ended.

He majored in industrial arts and got his start designing CD covers for Vietnamese bands.

But a fascination with the “resilience and strength” of Vietnam’s female soldiers, which he had heard stories about in school, propelled him into fashion and led to his first collection, “Green Leaves,” which was made using a patchwork cloth technique inspired by the fighters’ winter uniforms and hard green hats.

"They worked in the rice fields when they were at home, taking care of their families," he said of the soldiers. "They formed militias on the battlefields because they were such strong women." "The attributes that create a strong Vietnamese lady are always transmitted or buried in my design, even in all of my collections…