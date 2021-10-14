The Vegan McPlant Burger from McDonald’s Has Arrived: Here’s Where You Can Get It.

At November, McDonald’s (MCD) will begin a test run of their vegan McPlant burger in eight U.S. outlets.

According to CNBC, the McPlant is part of a collaboration with Beyond Meat, a plant-based meat company. It will be created of peas, grains, and potatoes and will have mayo and American cheese.

In February, McDonald’s announced that Beyond Meat would be their preferred source of vegetarian patties for the next three years.

According to CNBC, the meatless burger will debut on Nov. 3 at certain McDonald’s locations in Irving, Texas, Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings, Louisiana, Lake Charles, El Segundo, California, and Manhattan Beach, California.

According to the news outlet, the McPlant will only be available for a limited time.

Burger King was chastised for cooking the plant-based burger on the same grill as the beef patties when it released the vegetarian Impossible Whopper in 2018, which culminated in a lawsuit against the burger business.

In a blog post published in November 2020, McDonald’s announced the meatless burger would be a “sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) kind of sandwich,” describing it as a “sink-your-teeth-in (and wipe-your-mouth) sort of sandwich.”

McDonald’s is putting the McPlant to the test as it tries to figure out how the menu item would affect its operations during the pandemic, according to CNBC.

McDonald’s currently sells McPlant burgers in countries such as Sweden, Denmark, Austria, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Burger King has the Impossible Whopper on the menu, and Taco Bell has a vegetarian Cravetarian Taco on the menu thanks to a partnership with Beyond Meat. Pizza Hut uses Beyond Meat’s Italian sausage as a pizza topping, while White Castle started serving Impossible Sliders in April 2018 as part of a partnership with Impossible Foods.

McDonald’s stock was trading at $244.89 at 11:29 a.m. ET on Thursday, up $2.44, or 0.92 percent.