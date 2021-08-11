The Vaccine Disinformation ‘Laundromat’ on Facebook has been shut down.

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that it has shut down a misinformation campaign aimed at spreading Covid-19 vaccination hoaxes by duping social media influencers into endorsing bogus claims.

The operation was dubbed a “disinformation laundromat” by the leading social network, which tried to legitimate fraudulent statements by passing them via people with good reputations.

According to Facebook, influencers who caught on to the ruse were the undoing of a deceptive influence effort conducted by British marketing firm Fazze and managed out of Russia.

While briefing media, Facebook global threat intelligence lead Ben Nimmo said, “The presumption was that the influencers wouldn’t do any of their own homework, but two did.”

“It’s truly a cautionary tale — be wary of people who attempt to spoon-feed you a story. Do your own homework.”

Facebook said it banned Fazze from its site in July after it removed 65 accounts from the leading social network and 243 accounts from the photo-centric Instagram that were tied to the campaign.

According to Nimmo, the effort targeted primarily India and Latin America, but also the United States, while governments deliberated whether or not to approve vaccines to combat the pandemic.

According to Facebook, the network of phony accounts attempted to spread a false meme that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination will convert people into chimps late last year.

The organizers attacked the safety of the Pfizer vaccination after going silent for five months, according to Facebook, and posted what it claimed was an AstraZeneca document taken by hacking.

According to Nimmo, the effort used online sites such as Reddit, Medium, Change.org, and Facebook to create false articles and petitions, then provide “influencers” with links, hashtags, and other tools to promote vaccine misinformation.

This initiative, in effect, served as a cross-platform disinformation laundromat, according to Nimmo.

According to Facebook, the operation was discovered by influencers in France and Germany who questioned promises made in Fazze’s email pitches, prompting journalists to investigate.

According to Facebook’s head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher, the company does not know who hired Fazze for the anti-vaccine effort, but it has shared its findings with regulators, police, and internet industry peers.

The effort appeared to be a flop, with only a few hundred “likes” on Instagram and less than 1,000 signatures on Change.org petitions in English and Hindi, according to Facebook.

According to, the social network's security staff has noticed a trend of misleading influence operations targeting several social media platforms and attempting to attract well-known individuals with large followings to propagate bogus messages.