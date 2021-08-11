The US will reopen the bidding war for refuelers between Boeing and Airbus.

The US Air Force is ready to reopen a bidding war between Boeing and arch-rival Airbus to replace its aging fleet of refueling planes, which are critical to Washington’s capacity to project force beyond its borders.

Boeing was awarded a $35 billion (30 billion euro) contract to develop and supply 179 KC-46 refuellers by 2029 after a long and tumultuous procurement process that saw two contracts cancelled.

Despite cost overruns and delays, Boeing appeared to be on track to win the next phase of the project to replace the Air Force’s fleet, without which a substantial percentage of the service’s capability would be grounded.

The Pentagon, on the other hand, altered its mind.

The US Air Force issued a “sources sought” notice in mid-June for the provision of between 140 and 160 aircraft at a pace of 12 to 15 per year from 2029 to replace the balance of the fleet until a new tanker type is produced.

It created a new competition between Airbus, which sells its A330 MRTT to roughly ten countries, and Boeing, which sells its KC-46 Pegasus, which is based on the B767 and exported to Japan and Israel.

“Even if we have some scars from previous campaigns,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told AFP, “we will surely see this with a lot of attention and attempt to come up with a competitive offer.”

After accusations of eavesdropping and conflicts of interest on the side of a former Pentagon employee who departed to join Boeing, the mega-contract was cancelled in 2003.

The bidding war was restarted in 2007, and Europe’s EADS (European Aeronautic Defence and Space) – now renamed Airbus – won the contract the following year. At the time, EADS was aligned with Northrop Grumman of the United States.

However, the contract was also canceled due to “serious irregularities” in the proposal evaluation, according to the US General Accounting Office.

Reopened in 2009, the tender was finally won by Boeing two years later, forcing the company to decrease pricing.

Since then, the KC-46 program has been plagued by issues, costing the Seattle behemoth more than $5 billion.

Two years late, the first aircraft was delivered to the US Air Force in 2019.

The present fleet of 46 planes is hampered by a faulty fuel supply system and other issues, and will not be fully operational until 2023.

Airbus delivered in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.