The US will announce that China has not complied with Phase One of the trade agreement, according to a report.

According to CNBC, which cited sources familiar with the situation, the US will announce on Monday that China has failed to comply with the provisions of the so-called phase one trade agreement that the two nations agreed in January last year.

According to CNBC’s Kayla Tausche, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai will reveal China’s inability to comply with the partial trade agreement, which came after a protracted period of trade tensions and tit-for-tat penalties under then-President Donald Trump’s watch. Over the next two years, China promised to buy an additional $200 billion in American goods.

President Biden has maintained Trump’s penalties on Chinese imports worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Tai was appointed in March and is currently conducting a review of China’s trade strategy.

According to CNBC, the trade representative is considering taking action against the world’s second-largest economy as a result of non-compliance, with tariffs being one option. Any restrictions might provoke retaliatory measures from Beijing, escalating tensions between the two countries.

Phase one of the agreement called for China to buy billions of dollars worth of American goods and services from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021. According to Reuters, Chad Brown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, estimated that Chinese purchases of American goods through August were at approximately 62 percent of the deal objective.

After the United States and China signed phase one of the trade agreement, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) index for national manufacturing activity in the United States improved to 50.9 percent in January 2020, up from 47.8 percent in December 2020. It was also the index’s highest point since July of that year. A reading of more than 50% indicates that manufacturing is expanding.

While tariffs were a concern at the time, a responder from the computer and electronics industry told ISM that “business has picked up considerably.” Many suppliers are “working at or over full capacity,” according to the responder.

China’s Purchase Commitments for the Next Two Years:

Other Commitments:

The trade war between the United States and China began on January 22, 2018, when the Trump administration slapped duties on imported solar cells and some washing machines. Trump had authorized 25% tariffs on steel imports from China by March of the same year. The Asian nation replied on April 1 by announcing tariffs on.