The US Trucking Conundrum: Is It A Driver Shortage Or A Retention Issue?

The trucking business has not been spared by the tight labor market in the United States, where “help wanted” ads abound, wages are rising, and drivers have recently received signing bonuses of up to $20,000.

The challenges affecting truckers have drew the attention of President Joe Biden, who is striving to reclaim his electoral fortunes as the United States suffers the greatest inflation in over 40 years.

The White House of Biden has formed a task force to look at the supply chain snarls that are largely to blame for price hikes and shortages, such as in shipping and trucking.

However, in the predominantly non-union trucking industry, there is discussion about whether the issues are unique in a competitive labor market, and what regulatory changes would have the most impact.

On the one hand, the American Trucking Associations (ATA), which represents large hauling companies, has stated that the combination of aging drivers and increased e-commerce demand indicates that the shortfall will be long-term and might reach crisis levels within a decade.

However, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) has stated that significant turnover in some trucking segments indicates a “flaw” in working conditions, and has advocated for efforts to address driver concerns including unpaid waiting time.

A proposal to lower the national minimum driving age for interstate shipping from 21 to 18 is a major issue of disagreement between the two sides of the discussion.

The ATA supports the change as a method to attract younger drivers, but the OOIDA argues that it will jeopardize safety and exacerbate turnover concerns.

According to pre-pandemic government data, the trucking workforce was rising in size, but it was also getting older.

According to a 2019 Census Bureau report, the number of truckers has reached a “all-time high” following a significant drop following the 2008 recession, yet the median age of 46 is five years higher than the general US workforce.

Veteran drivers express enthusiasm for a challenging job, but they often express disappointments.

Danny Smith, who travels from his Florida home to other southern states six days a week, said, “It’s been the flexibility to move around the country and see the country.”

Smith, 63, told AFP he was particularly unhappy with detention time — waiting to load or unload — which chews up to 20 hours of his week, much of it. Smith’s Tennessee-based company, Big G Express, reached a milestone of three million safe miles in 2016. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.