The US Supreme Court considers the FBI’s surveillance of a mosque.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court heard arguments in a national security case involving three Muslim men from California who claim the FBI illegally surveilled their mosque.

The three men, Yassir Fazaga, imam of the Orange County Islamic Foundation, Ali Uddin Malik, and Yasser Abdelrahim, filed a complaint claiming that the monitoring carried out after the September 11 attacks was exclusively focused on their faith.

The Justice Department maintains that the surveillance program was carried out for objective reasons, not because the people under surveillance were Muslims.

However, it has refused to reveal what the stated grounds were, citing state secrets protection, and has sought the courts to dismiss the complaint.

The plaintiffs’ claim was denied by a California district court, which accepted the FBI’s contention that state secrets were at risk of being divulged.

The US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, on the other hand, disagreed, saying the lower court should have held closed-door sessions to assess any hidden material.

The FBI filed an appeal, and the Supreme Court of the United States agreed to hear the case.

It will decide whether a district court can take classified material into account while deciding whether secret government monitoring is legal.

The plaintiffs claim that in 2006 and 2007, the FBI deployed a confidential informant with a criminal background to multiple mosques in Orange County, instructing him to act as a convert and gather information.

According to the ACLU, the plaintiffs’ civil rights organization, the informant discreetly recorded prayer groups and made recordings at mosques, houses, and businesses.

The informant “tried, again on behalf of his FBI handlers, to try to encourage violence,” according to ACLU lawyer Ahilan Arulanantham, “but he scared a bunch of people, when he was talking about things like bombing, Jihad, and the war in Iraq and Afghanistan (and) they reported him to the FBI.”

The imam and his two worshippers filed a complaint against the FBI for illegally spying on them and violating their constitutional rights.

On Monday, some Supreme Court judges appeared sympathetic to the government’s case.

“Dealing with some highly classified information in district court and district courthouses around the country would pose an enormous security risk,” said conservative Justice Samuel Alito. “Most district courts lack the resources to deal with such sensitive information.” Justice Brett Kavanaugh stated, “It’s not the kind of stuff you want going around, even in the White House.”

