The US supply chain woes are expected to last until 2022, according to Biden’s administration.

The United States’ transportation secretary warned on Sunday that the country’s supply chain difficulties, which include jammed ports, could continue into next year, potentially jeopardizing the next holiday shopping season in the world’s largest economy.

Pete Buttigieg appeared on several US political talk shows to emphasize that President Joe Biden’s administration was doing everything possible to relieve congestion at the country’s overburdened ports, railways, and roads, and that the government would “re-evaluate all of our options” to alleviate the bottlenecks.

However, the transportation secretary and former presidential contender told CNN’s “State of the Union” show that “a lot of the issues that we have been facing this year will continue into next year.”

Buttigieg went on to say that the supply-side bottleneck was being compounded by the United States’ huge pent-up demand.

“Demand is off the charts,” he added, adding that the country’s transportation and shipping system has been unable to keep up.

As America’s economy recovers from the effects of the coronavirus, merchants in the United States are taking extraordinary steps to maneuver around a slew of supply chain challenges.

Biden recently stated that the Port of Los Angeles will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week in an effort to relieve congestion, which has resulted in many cargo ships moored off the coast awaiting opportunities to offload.

According to analysts, there will be ripple repercussions throughout the US economy.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian described the supply chain crisis as “the everything shortage.”

“Things will worse before they improve,” he said. “As a result, there will be more shortages of commodities, higher prices, and inflation will remain in the four to five percent range. And sorting these things out will just take time.” Meanwhile, Congress is debating whether or not to pass two major components of Biden’s domestic agenda: a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to improve roads, bridges, and ports, and his much larger Build Back Better social spending program.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Buttigieg stated, “We’ve got to get this done.”

The bill to improve infrastructure enjoys bipartisan backing. However, the huge package, which improves the social safety net and addresses the climate problem, is facing opposition from both Democrats and Republicans, prompting Biden to consider scaling it back.