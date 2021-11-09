The US Senate Committee on the 6th of January has issued subpoenas to top Trump lieutenants.

Lawmakers investigating the deadly attack on the US Capitol on January 6 issued subpoenas on Monday to top Trump aides suspected of scheming to overturn his loss in a “war room” at a posh Washington hotel.

Attorney John Eastman was one of a number of advisers summoned to explain their role in the Willard InterContinental negotiations in the days leading up to the incident, when Trump supporters rushed Congress to prevent the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Eastman is believed to have sent a note to Trump informing him that his vice president, Mike Pence, had the right to simply reject election results in certain areas and deny Biden victory.

He also reportedly held a conference on January 2 where he informed approximately 300 state legislators that it was their responsibility to rectify “this atrocious conduct” and ensure that “we’re not placing in the White House someone who didn’t get elected.”

Eastman reportedly attended a Willard “war room” meeting on January 5 and spoke at a protest near the White House the day before the attack.

During the siege, he allegedly sent an email to Pence’s lawyer, explaining that it happened “because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be broadcast in a public fashion.”

“Your documents and testimony are directly relevant to the select committee’s investigation,” the committee said in its subpoena to Eastman, “as you appear to have been instrumental in advising President Trump that Vice President Pence could determine which electors were recognized on January 6, a view that many of those who attacked the Capitol apparently also shared.”

The rest of the people on the list are mostly advisers or formal members of Trump’s reelection campaign who, according to the panel, were active in spreading his false claim that the presidential election was rigged.

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and one-time campaign aide Jason Miller are among those believed to have visited the “war room” on January 5.

Trump’s discredited former national security adviser Mike Flynn, as well as reelection campaign manager William Stepien and executive assistant Angela McCallum, were also summoned.

In a statement, panel chairman Bennie Thompson said, “The select committee needs to know every detail about their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and in Congress, what connections they had with rallies that escalated into a riot, and who paid for it all.”

