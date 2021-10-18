The US Secretary of Defense is in Georgia for military talks.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Georgia on Monday for the first phase of a trip to three Black Sea allies, intending to send a message of support in the face of Russian threats.

Austin will be the first Pentagon leader to visit Georgia since 2014, with the goal of renewing a military training program and demonstrating America’s commitment to Tbilisi, which has been seeking full membership in NATO for years.

“We’re reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries on the front lines of Russian aggression,” a senior US defense official said ahead of the trip to reporters.

Russian soldiers are stationed in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, two Georgian breakaway territories, and Moscow opposes any effort to upgrade Georgia’s NATO status from partner-state to full member.

The US has operated training programs with the Georgian military for years, focusing on increasing NATO interoperability and territorial defense, and the present program is set to end in December.

Austin will express gratitude for Georgia’s participation to the two-decade battle in Afghanistan during meetings with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze, according to US officials.

Between 2004 and 2021, more than 20,000 Georgian servicemen served in the US-led coalition force, with 32 of them dying in the fight.

According to political scientist and former senior US diplomat David Kramer of Florida International University, the Biden administration needs to pay greater attention to Georgia to avoid a potential tilt toward Russia and China.

“There’s a growing fear that the government is too accommodating to Moscow,” he said.

“Part of it stems from their dissatisfaction with the lack of progress toward NATO integration that they observe.”

Austin will fly from Tbilisi to two more countries on the Black Sea’s rim, Ukraine and Romania, with the same message of anti-Russian support.

The Pentagon regards the region as a possible flashpoint, particularly since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, which, like Georgia, is a NATO member.

In the Black Sea, Russian air and naval forces have been aggressively challenging NATO ships.

Russian military threatened Dutch and British warships near Crimea in June.

As it shifts its strategic focus to the Indo-Pacific area to counter China’s fast military build-up, Washington is aware of questions about its commitment to countries on Russia’s borders.

When Austin travels to Brussels for a meeting, this will be a topic of conversation.