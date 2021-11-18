The US Press Conference is derailed by ‘differences’ between Japan and South Korea.

A planned joint news conference between the deputy foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea in Washington was canceled at the last minute due to “differences” between the two US allies, according to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

“There are certain bilateral differences between Japan and the Republic of Korea that are still being settled, as they have been for some time,” Sherman added.

“And one of those differences, which has nothing to do with today’s meeting, has resulted in a change in format for today’s press availability,” she added, standing alone on the podium where Choi Jong Kun of South Korea and Mori Takeo of Japan had been due to join her.

She didn’t go into depth about what the “difference” was.

However, Japan explained why it objected to the news conference at the last minute: the commissioner-general of South Korea’s National Police Agency visited islets claimed by Japan and administered by South Korea on Tuesday.

They are known in Japan as Takeshima and are part of the Shimane Prefecture. They’re known as Dokdo in South Korea.

According to the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, which cited South Korean media, this was the first occasion in 12 years that a commissioner-general of the National Police Agency landed on the islets.

The islets are “indisputably an intrinsic part of the territory of Japan,” according to a spokesman for the Japanese Embassy in Washington, and Japan has raised a protest with South Korea over the police official’s visit.

“Under these conditions, we have determined that holding a joint press conference is unsuitable,” the spokesman added.

Behind closed doors, a trilateral conference involving diplomats from the three partners did take place.

Sherman described the talks as “extremely positive,” emphasizing how “the trilateral format with the United States, Japan, and the Republic of Korea is so vital and powerful.”

Because of Japan’s ruthless colonial control over the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945, Tokyo and Seoul have had difficult relations for decades. In 2019, amid political and commercial difficulties, South Korea threatened to break a military intelligence-sharing deal with Japan.

That threat startled the US, which was concerned that tensions between its two closest Asian allies could have broader security implications.

According to Sherman, who reinforced President Joe Biden’s invitation, the deputy ministers reaffirmed their “common commitment” to the “full denuclearization of the Korean peninsula” during the three-way meeting. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.