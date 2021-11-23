The US Justice Department will pay $130 million to the families of Parkland victims as a result of an FBI blunder.

The FBI failed to investigate two tip-offs about the gunman who went on to kill 17 people at the high school, according to the New York Times. The US Justice Department is expected to pay $130 million to the families of victims of the 2018 Parkland shooting in Florida because the FBI failed to investigate two tip-offs about the gunman who went on to kill 17 people at the high school.

Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, went on a shooting rampage in the Marjorie Douglas Stoneman school on Valentine’s Day 2018, armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon.

After witnessing his social media post about stockpiling weapons and ammunitions, a woman called the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s tip line six weeks prior.

“I know he’s going to blow out,” she stated, expressing concern that the young man would “sneak into a school and start shooting the place up.”

Five months prior to the massacre, the proprietor of a YouTube channel reported a comment made beneath one of his videos in which a user named “nikolas cruz” declared he would become a “professional school shooter.”

The FBI confessed just days after the shooting that it had not followed up on two pieces of information it had received.

According to the newspaper, the FBI’s admission of its mistake saddened the victims’ relatives, who sued the government for negligence.

Last month, Cruz, now 23, pled guilty to 17 counts of murder and apologized profusely. He is awaiting sentencing, and prosecutors have stated that the death penalty would be sought.