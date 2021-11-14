The US issues a warning to Cuba as it cracks down on the eve of a protest.

As Washington criticized Havana’s “intimidation techniques” and demanded for the demonstration ban to be overturned, Cuban security officers surrounding the home of a major dissident on Sunday ahead of scheduled anti-government marches.

In a statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “We call on the Cuban government to respect Cubans’ rights by allowing them to freely congregate and use their voices without fear of government reprisal or violence.”

The Cuban opposition has called for protests in Havana and six provinces on Monday to demand the release of more than 650 people detained since July’s historic events.

Co. Blinken