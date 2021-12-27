The US is keeping an eye on the Covid-affected holiday cruise ships.

Hundreds of cruise ships affected by Covid-19 instances were being monitored by US officials on Sunday, with several being denied port in the Caribbean.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said “reported cases of Covid-19 had fulfilled the criteria for CDC investigation.” Over 60 vessels were under evaluation.

Several cruise lines were denied port at their scheduled destinations, according to the Washington Post.

Brenda Hammer, who was preparing to board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Odyssey of the Seas, told AFP: “It makes me a little anxious. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to come after all.” According to the firm, 55 people on board the ship tested positive for Covid-19, which spread among passengers and crew members despite 95 percent of the passengers and crew members being vaccinated.

Hammer, 69, chose to go forward with her vacation since “I have paid my money.”

Out of caution, the ship skipped the Caribbean islands of Curacao and Aruba, the ship’s final scheduled stops on its eight-day journey, before returning to port in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Sunday.

“We’re just being optimistic about everything,” Brij Patel, 45, said before boarding. “Even if we can’t get off, we’ve got all our friends with us and hopefully everything inside is on.”

According to the Post, another ship, the Carnival Freedom, was turned away from the Caribbean island of Bonaire.

Carnival stated in a statement to AFP that “a limited number on board were segregated due to a positive COVID test.”

“The rapid spread of the Omicron Variant may affect how some destination authorities with limited medical resources regard even a small number of cases, even when they are managed with our rigorous guidelines,” the company warned.

The Carnival Freedom landed in Miami early Sunday, disembarked all passengers, and “will proceed on its next journey as planned,” according to the corporation, which added that if it was denied access to a port, it would seek “to find an alternative destination.”

The CDC was “completely informed and supportive of our policies and operating plans,” according to the statement.