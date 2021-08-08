The US is ‘failing’ on Covid, according to a top health official.

With the country’s daily Covid case load at its highest in six months, a top public health official warned on Sunday that the government is “failing.”

On ABC’s “This Week,” Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said, “We shouldn’t have gotten to where we are.”

“Yes, we are failing in that regard.”

A surge in the highly transmissible Delta variant has brought a slew of bad news: total daily new cases have risen to 118,000, the highest level since February; deaths have increased by 89 percent in the last two weeks, despite a global decline; and children’s hospitals in states like Florida are being “overwhelmed” as young people are increasingly affected.

Fears of the Delta variation have resulted in an increase in immunization rates. Despite substantial scientific evidence supporting the vaccines’ safety, millions of people, particularly in conservative areas, remain unconvinced.

“We would not be in the situation we are right now with the Delta surge if we had been more effective in getting everyone vaccinated,” Collins added.

“Right now, we’re paying a colossal price.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Fauci, another senior health official, said the US Food and Drug Administration might give final approval to critical vaccines this month, something some doubters have said they need to hear.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told NBC’s “Meet the Press,” “I hope it’s within the month of August.”

However, children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for the immunizations, and Collins reported that the number of youngsters hospitalized with Covid has risen to 1,450, an all-time high.

Collins stated that if youngsters returning to traditional schooling are not obliged to wear masks, “this sickness will spread more widely.”

“It will almost certainly result in epidemics in schools, forcing children to return to remote learning, which is just what we want to avoid.”

Even asymptomatic youngsters can spread Covid-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control, who added that “Children 2 years and older should wear masks in public indoor settings, including schools.”

“Follow the guidance from the CDC, and let our education professionals lead,” US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on Sunday, urging schools, many of which are offering free Covid vaccination clinics, to “follow the guidance from the CDC.” He was on CBS’s “Face the Nation” at the time.

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, one of the states hardest hit by the recent surge, ignited a political uproar when. Brief News from Washington Newsday.