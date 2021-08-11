The US Infrastructure Plan Tightens Cryptocurrency Tax Collection.

The massive US infrastructure plan that passed the Senate on Tuesday expects to gain some of its funds by cracking down on tax fraud by bitcoin profiteers.

A contentious phrase in the massive text of the bill clarifies the US Treasury’s power to tax profits from digital assets in the same way it taxes regular stock sales.

The crypto sector fought back hard, alleging that the section infringed the privacy of software and hardware engineers involved in the production of digital assets, and that it should be repealed or at the very least modified.

However, a suggested amendment to clarify the definition of a “broker,” which obtained Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s approval, failed to get enough traction to be included in the $1.2 trillion package, which focuses on roads, bridges, clean energy, and expanding broadband internet access.

Fight for the Future, an advocacy group that favors an open, unregulated internet, has launched a #DontKillCrypto campaign to oppose aspects of the infrastructure bill that it claims would violate user privacy.

“We want a world in which technology is decentralized and hard to monitor and influence by elites and governments. In the journey to decentralization, cryptocurrencies are both a testing ground and a foundational investment,” the group stated in a statement late Monday.

According to Yellen, the bill’s language will “make real progress on tax avoidance in the bitcoin business.”

It would make it easier for taxpayers to comply and for the government to collect lost income by requiring exchanges to give information on purchases and transactions of digital currency, such as Bitcoin, to the Internal Revenue Service and to people.

According to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, the cryptocurrency market size exceeds $2 trillion, with over 8,600 exchanges worldwide.

According to current projections, tighter tax compliance in the business might bring in $28 billion over ten years.

The sector has complained about the lack of consultation, but Treasury is working on cryptocurrency taxation legislation that will allow for industry feedback before they are enacted.