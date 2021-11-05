The US House of Representatives will vote on the Giant Twin Bills, which are at the heart of Biden’s agenda, on Friday.

Democratic leaders said that President Joe Biden’s $3 trillion plan to revamp transportation networks and expand the welfare safety net would be voted on by the US House of Representatives on Friday.

House Democratic leaders had hoped to hold a procedural vote on Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan on Thursday, as well as rubber-stamp the Senate’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, but disagreements among members over the details prompted a postponement.

“As we’ve said, our Build Back Better plan, together with the bipartisan infrastructure package, is transformational and historic, and it’s critical to get this done,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“As a result, the president will continue to work with members of Congress to achieve that goal.”

The House’s approval of infrastructure projects would clear the way for a once-in-a-generation repair of the country’s deteriorating roads, bridges, canals, and broadband network.

The social expenditure package, on the other hand, does not have Senate approval and is still a long way from becoming law.

After months of inaction due to infighting, the lower house is moving forward with the larger package at full speed in the hopes that a House-passed bill will compel senators to act in the coming month.

Because of this drive, House lawmakers risk having the bill returned back to them from the Senate with significant amendments, but the infrastructure bill only requires a majority vote in the House to reach Biden’s desk.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters earlier in the day that she was “extremely disappointed” that the infrastructure bill had failed to pass twice in recent weeks, but that she was confident that both bills could be passed shortly.

The president was keeping a close eye on events on Capitol Hill, and spent the evening dialing members of Congress to ask for yes votes on both proposals, according to congressional media sites.

Biden returned from an overseas trip on Wednesday to a party reeling from a Republican sweep in Virginia elections and a razor-thin victory in the race for governor of New Jersey instead of the expected landslide.

The Democrats are keen to avoid a recurrence of those failures in next year’s midterm elections, though many experts doubt that any action in Congress will be enough to prevent a massacre.

Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, believes Republicans, who have 213 House members to Democrats’ 221, will flip more than 60 seats next year, emulating the Tea Party wave of 2010.

In any case, Tuesday's results were disappointing.