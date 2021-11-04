The US House of Representatives is considering voting on the historic Biden agenda within the next few hours.

US senators tried to resurrect President Joe Biden’s floundering legislative agenda on Thursday, threatening to vote on his $3 trillion plan to modernize transportation networks and expand the welfare safety net within 24 hours.

House Democratic leaders are expected to press for a vote on Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending proposal on Thursday, and a vote on the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday morning.

“As the American people discover more about what we’re doing in this legislation — for families, for children, for women in the workforce, for the environment, and for the rest,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill.

In a separate statement, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats were “closer than we’ve ever been,” adding that he wanted the social spending bill on Biden’s desk before Thanksgiving in late November.

The House’s approval of infrastructure projects would clear the way for a once-in-a-generation repair of the country’s deteriorating roads, bridges, canals, and broadband network.

Progressives had insisted on passing Build Back Better before voting on infrastructure, but their stance has since softened.

The votes had been scheduled for Thursday, but Congress observers are concerned that the drama will spill over into the weekend, given prior missed deadlines.

Because the social spending plan does not have Senate approval, the lower chamber’s rush to enact legislation is mostly a pressure technique to stoke senators’ enthusiasm in the hopes that a House-passed bill will compel them to act.

Pelosi said she was “extremely disappointed” that the infrastructure bill had failed to pass twice in recent weeks, but that she was confident that both initiatives could be passed shortly.

The president, who returned from an overseas trip Wednesday to a party reeling from a Republican sweep in Virginia elections and a razor-thin victory instead of the expected landslide in the campaign for governor of New Jersey, will keep a tight eye on happenings on Capitol Hill.

The Democrats are keen to avoid a recurrence of those failures in next year’s midterm elections, though many experts doubt that any action in Congress will be enough to prevent a massacre.

Republicans, who have 213 House members to Democrats’ 221, are expected to flip more than 60 seats next year, according to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, predicting a repetition of the Tea Party wave of 2010.

