The US hopes to restart talks with Iran, but points to the country’s “alarming” nuclear progress.

A senior US official said Monday that the US intends to restart nuclear discussions with Iran soon, despite stressing Tehran’s “alarming” progress in obtaining nuclear capability.

“We hope to be back in Vienna (for discussions) in a relatively short amount of time,” a senior administration official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The second round of talks might start as early as November, according to a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry.

On Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, national security officials from the United States and Israel will meet to discuss Iran’s nuclear program.

Eyal Hulata, Israel’s national security adviser, and Jake Sullivan, the White House’s counterpart, will attend a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group, which brings together representatives from both nations’ diplomatic, military, and intelligence institutions.

President Joe Biden, who reversed his predecessor Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from international discussions aimed at restraining Iran’s nuclear ambitions, is eager to find a diplomatic solution to the dispute.

The US official stated, “The path for negotiations in Vienna remains open.” “The Iranians are sending signals to a number of parties that they are preparing to return to Vienna, and we will have to see whether they reengage constructively in that process or not.”

Despite Israeli misgivings, the Biden administration is “very strongly” convinced that the diplomatic option is still the best, according to the official.

The White House and Israel’s new administration, however, agree that Iran has made tremendous progress since Trump dropped out of the international agreement to monitor Tehran’s nuclear operations in exchange for sanctions relief, according to the official.

Tehran argues that all it wants is an energy economy, not nuclear weapons.

The person stated, “We share a common judgment of the extent to which Iran’s nuclear program has dramatically burst out of the box since the previous administration pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.”

“The breakout time, which refers to enriched uranium stockpiles and other factors, has decreased from around 12 months to a few months. So, obviously, that’s concerning.”

According to the official, the US believes diplomacy is “the greatest method to set a lid on the program and reverse the progress Iran has achieved in previous years.”

However, there is no movement to lifting sanctions and if diplomacy doesn’t work “there are other avenues.”

“We think the onus right now is on the Iranian side,” the official said.