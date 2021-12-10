The US has won an appeal in a British court, clearing the way for Assange’s extradition.

The US administration won an appeal on Friday against a UK court order that barred Julian Assange from being extradited, clearing the path for the WikiLeaks founder to be deported from the United Kingdom.

The extradition might now be forwarded to interior minister Priti Patel for final confirmation as a result of the High Court’s ruling, but Assange’s legal team has already stated that it will seek intervention from the UK Supreme Court.

The US is appealing a January judgment by a British magistrates’ court that extraditing the 50-year-old Australian to the US legal system would be “oppressive” due to his mental health and risk of suicide.

WikiLeaks published sensitive military papers linked to the United States’ wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2010, and Washington wants Assange tried for it.

Lawyers for the US argued in a two-day hearing in October that a lower court judge had not given enough weight to other expert testimony about his mental health.

They also cited diplomatic assurances that Assange would not be confined in severe isolation at a federal supermax jail and would get sufficient care after the January judgment.

Two judges at the High Court in London approved the appeal, saying that the fresh assurances were not unusual in such instances and were “solemn commitments provided by one government to another.”

Judge Timothy Holroyde, in summarizing the decision, stated that the district judge should have requested such assurances before ruling.

He said that the High Court was confident that Assange would not face “special measures” in the US, that he would “get adequate professional and psychological treatment,” and that if convicted, he would be entitled for repatriation to Australia.

“The court rejected numerous critiques of those assurances that were argued on Mr Assange’s behalf and was convinced that the assurances were sufficient to answer the concerns that led to the district judge’s ruling,” according to Holroyde.

The case was returned to the magistrates’ court with the command that it be submitted to Patel for a final decision on extraditing Assange, according to the two-judge judgement.

If she gives her approval, the Wikileaks founder will be deported to the United States in 28 days.

Assange’s companion Stella Moris, on the other hand, stated they would “challenge this judgement as soon as possible,” calling it a “gross miscarriage of justice.”

“How can it be fair, right, or possible to extradite Julian to the very country that plotted his assassination?” She was referring to rumors that the Trump administration had devised a CIA strategy.

