The US has warned Russia that if it does not withdraw from Ukraine’s border, it would face “massive consequences.”

The US urged Russia to step back from the edge over Ukraine on Saturday, warning that if it does not, the G7 and its allies will apply punitive sanctions.

At a conference of the grouping’s top diplomats in Liverpool, northwest England, a senior State Department official told reporters that Moscow still had time to shift course.

“However, if they choose not to continue that course, there will be tremendous consequences and significant costs in response,” the person warned.

“We will be joined in imposing costs by a huge number of democratic countries,” they continued.

The warning came as the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city focused on Russian sabre-rattling towards Ukraine and how to fight an increasingly aggressive China.

The conference, during which ministers hope to demonstrate a united front against authoritarianism, is Britain’s final in-person meeting before handing over the G7 leadership to Germany.

“We need to come together strongly to stand up to aggressors who are aiming to limit the frontiers of freedom and democracy,” British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said delegates at the start of the discussions.

“To do so, we’ll need a fully united voice.” We need to strengthen our global economic and security posture.” Truss, who has been in the post since September, gave a significant speech on Wednesday outlining her foreign policy strategy, echoing US predictions of massive consequences if Russia invades Ukraine.

Concerns in the West are mounting over a Russian force build-up on the border, which the Kremlin claims is defensive in the face of any drive by the former Soviet state eastwards toward NATO.

Ministers from the G7 countries want to demonstrate that the grouping can go beyond criticism to vehemently defend its ideals as a deterrent to future threats.

The meeting comes after US Vice President Joe Biden conducted a virtual conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin this week in an attempt to diplomatically resolve the standoff.

Karen Donfried, the United States’ top diplomat for Europe and Eurasian affairs, will fly to Kiev and Moscow next week for follow-up meetings with senior government officials.

She’ll then travel to Brussels for more talks with NATO and EU allies.

Next week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will go to Southeast Asia on a trip aimed to underline the region’s role in Washington’s Indo-Pacific quest for “peace, security, and prosperity” in the face of China.

The G7 presidency of the United Kingdom has been dominated by responses to Beijing’s alleged massive domestic human rights violations. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.