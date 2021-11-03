The US has placed Israeli spyware maker Pegasus on a “no-fly” list.

The Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware was added to a list of restricted businesses by US authorities on Wednesday, targeting software at the center of a scandal involving the surveillance of journalists and officials.

NSO was embroiled in controversy after accusations surfaced that its Pegasus software could be used to target tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists, politicians, and corporate executives around the world.

Pegasus-infected smartphones function as pocket surveillance devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look at their images, monitor their location, and even turn on their camera without their knowledge.

“These tools have also enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression,” the US Commerce Department said in a statement. “Transnational repression is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists, and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent.”

NSO reacted angrily to the ruling, claiming that its “technologies serve US national security objectives and policies by preventing terrorism and criminal activity.”

“We will fight to have this decision overturned,” an NSO representative told AFP, adding that the organization’s compliance standards had resulted in “many terminations of contacts with government agencies that have misappropriated our products.”

Candiru, a company based in Israel, was also targeted, as was Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE (COSEINC), a Singapore-based corporation, and Positive Technologies, a Russian organization.

The companies’ inclusion on the so-called “entity list” means that exports from US companies are prohibited. It is now far more difficult for American scholars to sell them information or technology, for example.

According to critics, the ubiquitous availability of software such as Pegasus now allows even cash-strapped authoritarian governments to effectively acquire their own version of the US National Security Agency, complete with extraordinarily invasive surveillance tools.

While such organizations have cropped up all over the world, dozens have been created in Israel, with personnel drawn from the military intelligence elite.

The Commerce statement said, “Today’s move is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to put human rights at the forefront of US foreign policy, including by attempting to halt the proliferation of digital technologies used for repression.”

Following the initial outcry over Pegasus, a new wave of concerns arose in September when iPhone maker Apple announced a workaround for a flaw that allows the malware to infect devices without users even clicking on a bad message or link.

Researchers at Citizen Lab, a Canadian cybersecurity watchdog organization, discovered the so-called “zero-click,” which can surreptitiously infect the targeted device.

Experts from the United Nations have advocated for an international moratorium on the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.