The US has placed Israeli spyware maker Pegasus on a no-fly list.

The Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware was added to a blacklist of banned businesses by US authorities on Wednesday, targeting software at the center of a scandal involving the surveillance of journalists and officials.

NSO was embroiled in controversy after accusations surfaced that its Pegasus software could be used to target tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists, politicians, and corporate executives around the world.

Pegasus-infected smartphones function as pocket surveillance devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look at their images, monitor their location, and even turn on their camera without their knowledge.

“These tools have… enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression,” the US Commerce Department said in a statement. “Transnational repression is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists, and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent.”

Candiru, a company based in Israel, as well as Singapore’s Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE (COSEINC) and Positive Technologies, a Russian corporation, were also accused of trafficking in hacking tools by the US.

The companies’ inclusion on the so-called “entity list” means that exports from US companies are prohibited. It is now far more difficult for American scholars to sell them information or technology, for example.

NSO reacted angrily to the ruling, claiming that its “technologies serve US national security objectives and policies by preventing terrorism and criminal activity.”

“We will fight to have this decision overturned,” an NSO representative told AFP, adding that the organization’s compliance standards had resulted in “many terminations of contacts with government agencies that have misappropriated our products.”

According to critics, the ubiquitous availability of software such as Pegasus now allows even cash-strapped authoritarian governments to effectively acquire their own version of the US National Security Agency, complete with extraordinarily invasive surveillance tools.

“The malware developed by NSO Group is a repressive instrument that has been used to violate human rights all throughout the world,” Danna Ingleton, deputy director of Amnesty Tech, said in a statement.

“This hazardous industry is out of control,” Ingleton continued, “and this must mean the end of the impunity spyware corporations have hitherto enjoyed.”

One major issue is that spyware providers are left to determine what constitutes an authorized use of their technology and whether or not consumers can be trusted to adhere to limits.

“It’s fairly evident that most governments violate those limits and do what they believe is in (their) self-interest,” said Oliver Tavakoli, CEO of cybersecurity firm Vectra.

Experts at the United Nations have recommended for a global freeze on the sale of monitoring technologies until. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.