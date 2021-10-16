The US has offered to compensate the relatives of ten Afghans killed in a botched drone strike.

The US announced on Friday that it had provided unspecified compensation to the relatives of ten victims in Afghanistan, including seven children, who were killed by mistake in a US drone attack as American soldiers drew out.

In a statement, the Pentagon said it was working with the State Department to move any family who wanted to flee Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to the United States.

According to the Pentagon, the offer to pay these people was made Thursday at a meeting between Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, and Steven Kwon, the founder and president of Nutrition and Education International, an assistance organization active in Afghanistan.

Ezmarai Ahmadi, who was mistakenly identified as an Islamic State member by US intelligence on August 29 during the chaotic US retreat from Kabul, worked for that group.

For eight hours, US intelligence watched his white Toyota before launching a missile at it, killing seven children and three adults, including Ahmadi.

General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of the US Central Command, claimed at the time that American intelligence had detected the truck at a place in Kabul that had been designated as a location where IS operatives were suspected of planning assaults on the Kabul airport.

Three days prior, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State of Khorasan killed dozens of people at the airport, including 13 US service men.

However, US authorities admitted this month that the drone attack was a mistake.

According to a statement attributed to Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby, “Dr. Kahl underlined that the strike was a sad mistake and that Mr. Ezmarai Ahmadi and others who were killed were innocent victims who carried no guilt and were not linked with ISIS-K or threats to US personnel.”

“Dr. Kahl reaffirmed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s commitment to the families, including ex gratia condolence payments,” he said, without specifying the amount.

Families of those slain in the incident requested compensation and an apology in person last month.

Austin has issued a public apology for the bungled attempt. Farshad Haidari, Ahmadi’s 22-year-old nephew, claimed that wasn’t enough.

He told AFP at a bombed-out, humble house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated district in Kabul, that “they must come here and apologize to us face to face.”

On September 18, Haidari, whose brother Naser and young cousins were killed in the blast, said the US had made no direct contact with him. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.