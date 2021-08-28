The US has hit IS targets in Afghanistan, and a new airport attack is ‘likely,’ according to the US.

On Saturday, the US launched a drone strike in Afghanistan against the Islamic State, killing two high-level targets in the aftermath of the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, as President Joe Biden warned that another attack on the desperate airlift was “very likely.”

A series of urgent terror alerts has shaken evacuation efforts controlled by US forces, who have been obliged to work closer with the Taliban on security to avoid a repetition of the bloodshed at one of the facility’s main access gates on Thursday.

Hundreds of Afghan civilians were murdered in the bombing, which was claimed by the regional Islamic State-Khorasan group, as well as 13 US personnel, some of them were only 20 years old, almost the same age as US military operations in Afghanistan.

However, Biden stated on Saturday that his military commanders predict a new strike would occur “over the next 24-36 hours,” describing the situation as “very perilous.”

After a briefing from his national security staff, he stated, “I asked them to take every possible precaution to prioritize force protection.”

Earlier, the Pentagon said a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan killed two “high-profile” targets – jihadist logistical professionals – and wounded another.

Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference in Washington that no civilians were injured in the attack.

“It’s a good thing that two of these people are no longer walking on the face of the Earth,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan branch has been responsible for some of the bloodiest atrocities in those nations in recent years, massacring victims in mosques, temples, public squares, and even hospitals.

The dead toll from Thursday’s blast, according to two senior health officials from the former Afghan administration, has surpassed 100, including the 13 Americans. According to some reports, the death toll might be as high as 170.

As tensions grow ahead of Tuesday’s evacuation deadline, the US embassy in Kabul has repeatedly advised American people to avoid locations near the main gates.

Thousands of people gathered outside the airport’s perimeter, hoping to be let through and onto a plane, are no longer present.

The Taliban have now closed off routes leading to the airport, allowing only authorized buses to pass.

On Saturday, AFP observed more than a dozen small and medium-sized buses disgorge tense-looking people at the airport’s main gate.

“The Americans have given us lists… You can come through if your name is on the list,” one Taliban official said. Brief News from Washington Newsday.