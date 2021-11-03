The US has added Israeli spyware maker Pegasus to its ‘Black List.’

After discovering that the Israeli maker of the Pegasus spyware sold software used to target officials and journalists, US authorities added the company to a list of prohibited businesses on Wednesday.

NSO was embroiled in controversy after accusations surfaced that its Pegasus software could be used to target tens of thousands of human rights activists, journalists, politicians, and corporate executives around the world.

Pegasus-infected smartphones function as pocket surveillance devices, allowing the user to read the target’s messages, look at their images, monitor their location, and even turn on their camera without their knowledge.

“These tools have also enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression,” the US Commerce Department said in a statement. “Transnational repression is the practice of authoritarian governments targeting dissidents, journalists, and activists outside of their sovereign borders to silence dissent.”

Candiru, a company based in Israel, was also targeted, as was Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE (COSEINC), a Singapore-based corporation, and Positive Technologies, a Russian organization.

Because the corporations have been included to the so-called “entity list,” exports from US organizations are restricted to them. It is now far more difficult for American scholars to sell them information or technology, for example.

NSO did not respond to a request for comment right away.