The US Federal Reserve is reducing its stimulus program, but it will be ‘patient’ when it comes to raising interest rates.

The Federal Reserve will begin to taper its stimulus asset purchases this month as the US economy recovers from the flu, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank will take its time before raising interest rates.

Powell maintained his confidence that current higher-than-expected inflation levels will come down in the second half of 2022 as supply bottlenecks are removed, despite growing concerns about rising prices.

Before raising the benchmark borrowing rate from zero, the central bank wants to see the labor market in the world’s largest economy improve further, he added.

Powell told reporters, “We think we can be patient.”

The Fed, on the other hand, was ready to respond if necessary, saying, “If a response is required, we will not hesitate.”

Just as the pandemic hit US shores in March 2020, the Fed reduced the benchmark borrowing rate to zero, sparking massive business closures.

It has started buying enormous amounts of securities to help the economy and avoid a financial meltdown, most recently at a monthly rate of at least $80 billion for Treasury bonds and $40 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities.

These measures, combined with major federal stimulus programs, helped the world’s largest economy bounce significantly in recent months, with people freely spending on cars, houses, and other items.

Prices have risen as a result of supply bottlenecks and shortages, prompting criticism that the Fed has become too relaxed about inflation concerns.

The Federal Reserve’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) stated this month that it will begin cutting the monthly pace of purchases by $10 billion for Treasuries and $5 billion for mortgage-backed securities as a first step toward eliminating the stimulus.

According to Powell, the FOMC plans to keep dropping the total by the same amount each month, implying that bond purchases will end by the middle of next year.

However, if the economic outlook changes, the committee “is prepared to modify the pace of acquisitions,” according to the statement.

Powell, who is awaiting word on whether President Joe Biden will re-nominate him for a second term, responded to critics of his patience by saying, “I don’t think we are behind the curve.” I believe policy is well-positioned to deal with a variety of possible outcomes.” However, more experts are forecasting more aggressive rate hikes and speedier tapering.

Grant Thornton’s Diane Swonk predicts both, with three rate hikes next year.

