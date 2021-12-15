The US Federal Reserve is ready to take on the inflation dragon.

After more than a decade of low inflation, a wave of price hikes has swept across the US economy, impacting automobiles, housing, and food, as well as officials trying to convey a reassuring message of recovery.

President Joe Biden has made combating inflation a priority, but it is Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who leads the one body that has the power to take immediate action to slay the inflation dragon.

Powell has promised to fight back after acknowledging recently that he and his colleagues misjudged how far prices would rebound in the aftermath of the flu crisis.

The Fed’s policy-setting committee is anticipated to declare on Wednesday that it will phase out its stimulus measures more swiftly, allowing it to boost lending rates by mid-2022 or sooner.

While a rate hike is an important tool for combating inflation, it is also a blunt tool that risks stalling the recovery, which is still troubled by supply chain problems and new Covid-19 variations.

Consumer prices rose 6.8% in November, the largest increase in nearly four decades, and while economists believe the overall rate has peaked, many goods and services are predicted to remain expensive for some time.

“Inflation has grown more broad-based, as we expected, and will likely continue that way even if inflation slows from its current blistering rate,” said Grant Thornton chief economist Diane Swonk.

“Inflation in medical and shelter costs is expected to increase up in 2022, even as inflation in goods begins to decline.”

There appears to be little uncertainty about the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) meeting this week: Last month, Powell stated that it was time to expedite the Fed’s bond-buying program’s end.

The committee took the first step toward tapering its bond purchases in early November, cutting the total by $15 billion per month, which would have brought the program to a close around June.

In congressional testimony, Powell suggested the program could finish “a few months sooner.”

If the Fed’s asset purchases stop in March, it will be in a position to raise the benchmark interest rate from zero, which it has been since the outbreak began in March 2020.

To avoid unfavorable political repercussions, Biden’s staff and Fed officials spent months reassuring worried consumers that the price increases were primarily due to the impact of the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.