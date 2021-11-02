The US Federal Reserve has begun its deliberations, with a reduction in the stimulus package expected.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting, with expectations that it will announce a reduction in the stimulus it implemented to help the US economy at the outset of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Central bankers have made it apparent that they intend to scale back their enormous monthly bond purchasing program, which enabled the world’s largest economy avoid financial collapse in the aftermath of the epidemic in March 2020.

The more difficult topic for members of the Fed’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) during the meeting, which began Tuesday afternoon, is what to do about increasing prices and when to do it.

As the pandemic spread, the Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate to zero and began buying $80 billion in Treasury bonds and at least $40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities per month.

These measures, combined with other credit programs and considerable federal assistance, have aided the US economy in recovering faster than most others.

However, this achievement has fuelled a surge in consumer demand that businesses are struggling to match due to labor shortages and global supply constraints, putting inflation well above the Federal Reserve’s two percent target.

The policy statement is expected to be released soon. Wednesday is likely to announce the start date for tapering the bond-buying program, but it will be widely watched to see if the Fed’s inflation outlook has shifted and if an interest rate hike in 2022 is on the cards.

In a study, Grant Thornton economist Diane Swonk stated, “The committee would like to wait until it has completed tapering asset purchases before a liftoff in rates.”

But, as she pointed out, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has stated that the Fed “may expedite the tapering process if necessary to get to liftoff sooner; that is looking more possible.”

Recent inflationary pressures, according to Powell, are “transitory” and will dissipate once the pandemic’s influence on the supply chain is straightened out.

However, with the Fed’s preferred inflation measure hitting 4.4 percent in the year ending in September, the pressures appear to be continuing longer than expected, heightening fears that the central bank would be forced to act.

According to Oxford Economics’ Kathy Bostjancic, the first increase in the benchmark lending rate will occur in December 2022.

“The bond market has priced in more rapid and aggressive rate hikes in the near future due to concerns that high inflation would endure for longer than the Fed predicts,” says the article. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.