The US Federal Reserve has announced new investment rules for central bank officials.

Following previous disputes over trading operations, the US Federal Reserve established stiffer investing limits for central bank staff on Thursday.

To “help guard against even the perception of any conflict of interest,” the guidelines would restrict Fed employees from holding specific stocks, limit trading during periods of significant market stress, require pre-approval of trades, and mandate more frequent disclosure of trading activity.

In a statement, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, “These stringent new regulations raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials have a single-minded concentration on the Federal Reserve’s public purpose.”

Powell, who is awaiting word on whether he will be re-elected, has come under fire this week after disclosure records revealed he withdrew $1 million to $5 million from a stock index in October 2020, shortly before a significant single-day collapse in the US stock market.

Two additional top executives recently resigned after it was revealed that they had traded individual equities last year as the Fed was attempting to stabilize the economy in the midst of the pandemic crisis.

Staff at the Fed are working on the details of the new investment rules, including the criterion for what constitutes “unusual market stress,” according to a Fed official.

However, the official stated that the volatility experienced during the pandemic crisis last year would undoubtedly fall within that description and would be subject to a temporary trading suspension.

Following revelations that Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren benefitted from stock transactions last year, Powell announced a review of existing investment guidelines last month.

The purpose of the assessment, according to the Fed official, was to materially tighten existing restrictions, which already impose a trading blackout on central bankers 10 days before monetary policy committee meetings.

They are already restricted from owning bank stocks because the Fed regulates banks, and they may soon be barred from owning agency mortgage-backed securities, a type of bond the Fed has been buying in enormous quantities to help prop up the American economy during the epidemic.

To comply with the tighter rules, some central bankers may have to divest some of their interests, according to the official.

Officials will have to give 45 days’ notice for acquisitions and sales of assets, seek prior clearance, and retain investments for at least one year under the new rules.

Officials, in addition to annual disclosure reports, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.