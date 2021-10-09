The US envoy to Yemen has returned, and the UN has dropped its investigation into allegations of abuse.

The US envoy for Yemen launched a new peace effort on Friday, which includes a trip in Saudi Arabia, which successfully scuttled a UN-backed investigation into atrocities in the conflict.

President Joe Biden has charged Tim Lenderking with attempting to resolve a war that has resulted in a humanitarian disaster. He has landed in Jordan and will also travel to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, according to the State Department.

In talks on the deadly assault by Iranian-backed Huthi rebels as they try to take over the crucial northern city of Marib, the envoy would demand “prompt assistance” for Yemenis, according to the statement.

According to a State Department statement, the offensive “is aggravating the humanitarian catastrophe, murdering civilians, and contradicting international consensus on the urgent need for a peaceful end to the conflict.”

Biden stated when he took office that he would break with previous President Donald Trump’s steadfast backing for Saudi Arabia, particularly the kingdom’s catastrophic air war in Yemen, which is aimed at the Huthis but has resulted in widespread civilian casualties.

After what campaigners described as an aggressive Saudi lobbying effort, the UN Human Rights Council agreed Thursday to disband its so-called Group of Eminent International and Regional Experts on Yemen.

“We firmly supported the mandate extension because we believe there must be accountability for human rights violations and abuses in Yemen,” the US said.

The failure to renew the GEE’s mandate prevents crucial, impartial reporting on human rights violations in Yemen, according to a State Department official.

“We remain profoundly disturbed by reliable reports of human rights breaches and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence, and the use of hunger as a weapon of war,” the statement reads.

With his national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, recently travelling to the country and meeting the powerful crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, some campaigners have criticized Biden’s approach to the Saudis as toothless.

Around 80% of Yemen’s 30 million inhabitants rely on humanitarian aid to survive.