The US economy has slowed due to labor and supply shortages, according to the Federal Reserve.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that US economic growth “slightly slowed” in July and August due to labor and material shortages, as well as concerns about the spread of the highly transmissible Delta version of the virus that causes Covid-19.

While the shortages pushed up wages and prices in certain places, the projection of a weaker recovery could strengthen the case for the central bank to defer plans to remove assistance from the world’s largest economy.

The widespread outbreak of coronavirus has resulted in the reintroduction of various restrictions and mask-wearing requirements, as well as the postponement of some firms’ return to work.

The Fed stated the recent economic slowdown was mostly due to “a reduction in dining out, travel, and tourism in most districts, reflecting safety concerns due to the development of the Delta variant” in its “beige book” analysis on the economy.

However, due to labor concerns and “pervasive resource limitations” that were also driving up prices, activity fell in several sections of the country, according to the report.

With inflation on the rise and progress being made in regaining employment lost during the recession, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that the central bank will begin to taper its huge bond-buying program by the end of the year.

He did admit, though, that the Delta variation has created confusion about the recovery’s progress.

John Williams, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said in a speech on Wednesday that “a comprehensive recovery from the epidemic will take quite some time to accomplish.”

He also agreed with Powell that the recent surge in inflation is primarily due to temporary difficulties, and that the rate should drop to roughly 2% next year from the present double digits.

However, Williams stated that “there is still a tremendous lot of uncertainty regarding the inflation outlook.”

The White House is concerned about a continuous rise in inflation, and on Wednesday launched a plan to curb growing meat prices.

The White House said it would invest $1.4 billion in the food supply chain aimed at small businesses, as well as crack down on price fixing and antitrust violations in the meat processing industry, citing consolidation in the meat industry as a contributor to general inflation.

Low inventory reduced auto and home sales in the United States, while retail sales growth slowed, but construction climbed moderately, according to the Fed report.

The analysis, which had been planned ahead of time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.