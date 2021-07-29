The US economy has grown to pre-pandemic proportions, but not as quickly as expected.

According to figures released Thursday, the US economy recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter, delivering President Joe Biden a political victory as Congress draws closer to enacting a long-debated plan to improve the country’s infrastructure.

However, the 6.5 percent annualized pace of growth in April-June was lower than projected, and the Commerce Department data revealed that inflation surged as customers who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 returned to companies that had been hit hard by the outbreak last year.

Following the release of the data, the Democratic president tweeted, “Make no mistake: this growth is no accident; it’s a direct outcome of our efforts to give economic assistance to families, small companies, and communities around the country.”

Biden gained passage of a hefty $1.9 trillion spending bill shortly after taking office in January to aid the economy’s recovery from the catastrophic slowdown caused by the epidemic last year.

However, the interruptions of the previous months have made it difficult to restore normal production and employment, while prices have risen as businesses face increasing demand, component shortages, and supply chain delays.

Biden has called for even more spending to reshape the world’s largest economy, and the Senate voted to advance a trillion-dollar infrastructure package on Wednesday evening, which would pump unprecedented levels of federal funding into fixing US roads, bridges, and waterways, as well as expanding broadband internet and clean energy programs.

However, the Senate’s Republican majority may vote against the plan, and some progressive Democrats in the House have said they won’t vote for it unless Biden’s ambitious $3.5 billion budget package, which includes once-in-a-generation spending on health care, education, social welfare, and climate action, is also passed.

Last year, the pandemic triggered a dramatic economic slowdown in the United States, with the GDP contracting by 3.5 percent, the largest drop since modern records began in 1946.

The country has avoided a worsening downturn thanks to the Covid-19 vaccine campaign and emergency spending packages passed by both Biden and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. According to the International Monetary Fund, the US economy will grow by 7% this year.

The Commerce Department said that GDP increased to $19.4 trillion in the second quarter, up from $19.4 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the virus broke out.

“While the peak may have passed, we expect the economy to remain solid through 2022, with consumer and business fundamentals supporting growth. Brief News from Washington Newsday.