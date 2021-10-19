The US economy faces a “substantial slowdown” next year, according to Goldman’s Chief Economist.

Many economists have projected an impending economic recession in 2022 in recent weeks. Jan Hatzius, the Chief Economist at Goldman Sachs, has joined the chorus, telling Yahoo Finance Live that the US economy would experience a significant downturn next year.

The most critical elements that would throw the economy into a protracted slowdown, according to Hatzius, are sticky inflation and supply chain constraints. Indeed, Hatzius and his Goldman colleagues have reduced their third-quarter GDP growth predictions to 3.35 percent, compared to 3.9 percent in the consensus.

Supply chain bottlenecks are a known economic drag, and as previously reported, the United States is experiencing a “shipping Armageddon,” with choked ports and delayed goods delivery threatening to interrupt the normally robust holiday shopping season. Hatzius went on to say that the expected recession is cyclical in nature, with consumers slowing their spending, resulting in a drop in demand. His theory is that, as a result of the pandemic’s restrictions on consumption, pent-up demand will taper off in 2022, while current evidence suggests that this will not happen. Hatzius is correct on this point, as September retail sales increased by a surprising 0.7 percent, owing to strong demand across the board.

In addition, the Federal Reserve has hinted at tapering bond purchases and rate hikes in the coming months, with the repercussions on the economy beginning in 2022. The ‘double whammy’ effect here is the combination of inflation and high interest rates, which could lead to stagflation. Hatzius, on the other hand, disagrees with this assessment, or ‘populist thinking,’ predicting a decelerating economy, similar to a cyclical recession, that will last until at least late 2022, and maybe into 2023.

Hatzius is a respected economist who is widely observed by Wall Street, and it is well worth the effort to pay attention to his predictions for the future of the US economy.