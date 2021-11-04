The US Congress is putting further pressure on Nicaragua ahead of the election.

The US Congress approved legislation on Wednesday to ratchet up diplomatic pressure on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s regime, which has imprisoned a number of top opponents who are running against him in elections this weekend.

After approval by the whole Senate in August and changes made on Monday, the so-called RENACER Act was passed by the House of Representatives with 387 votes in favor and 35 votes against.

President Joe Biden must now sign the bipartisan proposal into law, which has more Republican backing than Democratic support.

It includes a slew of measures aimed at addressing what Washington sees as corruption and human rights violations by Ortega’s government and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who serves as his vice president and running mate.

The actions include expanding a number of US penalties against those implicated in human rights violations and the obstructing of free elections in collaboration with Canada, the European Union, and Latin American and Caribbean countries.

It also calls for a reassessment of Nicaragua’s participation in a free trade treaty between the United States, Central America, and the Dominican Republic, as well as expanding the oversight of loans from international financial institutions to Nicaragua.

It also adds Nicaragua to the list of Central American countries with visa restrictions due to corruption, and it calls for more intelligence reports on the Russian government’s involvement in Nicaragua, particularly reporting on Russian military shipments to Managua.

The move came after a number of prominent human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, condemned Sunday’s elections, citing a climate of repression, forced disappearances, and restrictions on civil and political liberty as reasons.

In a report, the NGOs stated that the elections “do not guarantee human rights” and encouraged the international community to “redouble their efforts to end the crisis” in the Central American country.

After 14 years in power, Ortega, 75, will seek a fourth consecutive term, with about 40 opponents, including seven presidential candidates, apprehended since June.

Since enormous protests calling for Ortega’s removal erupted in 2018, hundreds of people have perished. Human rights groups condemned arbitrary detentions and forced disappearances, as well as the fact that “100 people deemed important remain in incarceration.” They were particularly concerned about “judicial independence abuses and violations of the right to access to justice.” The study was released just one day after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega a “dictator” for holding “fake” elections over the weekend.

