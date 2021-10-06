The US Coast Guard is investigating an anchor strike in connection with the California oil spill, according to a report.

According to media reports, the US Coast Guard is looking into a probable anchor strike as the reason of a damaged pipeline that has spewed tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the water off the coast of California.

Since a pipeline collapsed over the weekend, up to 131,000 gallons of thick, sticky petroleum have contaminated waterways that are home to seals, dolphins, and whales, according to emergency responders.

As employees work to clean up one of California’s worst spills in decades, a 15-mile (24-kilometer) section of coastline has been closed to the public and fishing has been halted.

The Coast Guard was investigating if a huge commercial ship set anchor in the wrong area, damaging the pipeline, according to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

Underwater observations found that 4,000 feet (1,200 meters) of the pipeline was not where it should be, according to Martyn Willsher, CEO of pipeline operator Amplify Energy.

He informed a press conference that the pipeline had been pulled like a bowstring.

“It’s 105 feet away from where it was at its widest point,” he added, adding that the pipeline break was at the top of this bend.

Willsher hesitated to speculate on the reason of the displacement or whether it was caused by a ship’s anchor, but did say: “It’s a 16-inch steel pipeline that’s half an inch thick and coated in an inch of concrete.”

“It is unusual for it to be moved 105 feet.”

Los Angeles and Long Beach are two of the world’s busiest container ports.

As a result of the logjams caused by the pandemic, hundreds of massive cargo ships have been stranded offshore, waiting for a berth.

Ships are assigned certain anchor positions, which are normally far away from underwater hazards like pipelines.

However, according to the Los Angeles Times, a source familiar with the oil spill inquiry believes the pipeline was dragged down the bottom by an incorrectly placed anchor.

Officials with the umbrella group “Unified Command” said 14 vessels are attempting to retrieve oil from the ocean, with a little more than 4,700 gallons collected as of Tuesday.

“Our primary priority remain the safety of human life and the environment, as well as finding and removing the oil as soon as we notice it,” said Coast Guard captain Rebecca Ore.

Ore went on to say that while the exact amount of oil that had leeched into the water was unknown, the recovery attempt was based on a “worst-case scenario” of 131,000 gallons. Brief News from Washington Newsday.