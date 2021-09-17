The US admits that a strike in Kabul killed ten civilians rather than IS militants.

During the frantic closing days of the US exit from Afghanistan last month, a top general conceded the US committed a “error” when it launched a drone strike against suspected Islamic State members in Kabul, killing 10 civilians, including children.

According to US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie, the strike was intended to target a suspected IS operation that US intelligence had “reasonable certainty” was targeted at attacking the Kabul airport.

After an investigation, McKenzie told reporters, “The strike was a tragic mistake.”

In a statement, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed regret to the families of those deceased.

In a statement, Austin stated, “I send my sincere sympathies to the surviving family members of those who were killed.”

He said, “We apologize, and we will work hard to learn from this terrible mistake.”

McKenzie stated that the government was looking into ways to compensate the families of those slain.

According to the general, US forces monitored a white Toyota for eight hours on August 29 after detecting it at a point in Kabul that intelligence had designated as a location where Islamic State operatives were suspected of planning assaults on the Kabul airport.

According to him, intelligence information led US forces to keep an eye out for a white Toyota Corolla that the gang was purportedly driving.

McKenzie explained, “We selected this car based on its movement in a known target region of interest to us.”

“Clearly, our intelligence on this particular white Toyota was incorrect,” he stated.

According to McKenzie, the drone strike killed ten people, including seven children, none of whom were eventually tied to ISIS.

McKenzie characterized the US operation as a “self-defense strike” in the final days of the chaotic evacuation, citing fears of an attack on the airport.

On August 26, a suicide bomber from the Islamic State of Khorasan killed dozens of people at the airport, including 13 US service members. Huge masses gathered outside, eager to get inside and board one of the country’s final evacuation planes.

“At the time, we were dealing with about 60 distinct threat vectors,” McKenzie added.

The car was suspected of being equipped with explosives, according to US officials. According to the New York Times, it was stocked with water canisters.

At the time the hit was authorized, McKenzie said no civilians had been detected in the area.

An Afghan man who worked for was among those killed.