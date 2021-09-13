The UPS CEO believes the supply chain chaos will last until 2022.

According to UPS’s worldwide president Scott Price, after this year’s turmoil, UPS is ready for more supply chain challenges in 2022, but does not expect large rises in transportation prices.

According to Price, low vaccination rates in key emerging countries will almost probably lead to more raw material and component shortages, similar to those that have impacted industries as diverse as automobiles, textiles, and homebuilders.

“The logistics sector does not envision 2022 having any less disruption in supply chains than 2021,” Price said in an interview with AFP.

“I half-jokingly tell people, ‘Order your Christmas presents now because otherwise, on Christmas day, there might only be a picture of something that won’t be available until February or March,’” Price explained.

Price expressed optimism that transportation costs might be contained in 2022 after imposing a series of surcharges earlier in the pandemic in response to growing demand and higher operational expenditures.

UPS spent more on disinfection, putting plastic barriers in work areas, and subsidizing lodging costs for employees in markets where workers were unable to commute to their homes owing to harsh government restrictions.

“Some of those costs are going away,” Price said, adding that transportation costs will climb by 2.8 percent on average in 2022, much below the 10-year average.

In 2021, UPS increased their prices by 4.0 to 5.5 percent, depending on the market.

UPS’s forecast for more supply chain chaos follows announcements from a number of other companies in the last week, including Toyota, which announced on Friday that it will cut car production by 70,000 units in September and 330,000 units in October due to ongoing virus disruptions and a chronic global semiconductor chip shortage.

The supply chain issues that have plagued the sector during the pandemic have increased during the second half of the year, according to PulteGroup, a homebuilder that has previously experienced lumber and glass shortages.

Due to raw material shortages worsened by Hurricane Ida, which shut down critical US petrochemical plants, Sherwin-Williams imposed surcharges.

Coronavirus regulations forced Lululemon Athletica, a clothing company, to shut down manufacturing in Vietnam, which accounted for one-fifth of their inventory. Due to shipping port backlogs, the company is scrambling to shift some of its production to other locations and increasing its reliance on air shipments.

According to Price, one of the most significant interruptions during the pandemic has been the loss of cargo-carrying capacity on commercial jets.