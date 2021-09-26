The United States’ young guns defeat Europe to win the Ryder Cup.

On Sunday, the United States reclaimed the Ryder Cup in spectacular fashion, winning 17.5-7.5 and announcing a “new era” at Whistling Straits.

When Collin Morikawa tied his match with Viktor Hovland, he delivered the winning half point.

Dustin Johnson, the world number two, defeated Paul Casey 1-up to become the first American to go five-for-five since Larry Nelson in 1979.

As his team approached a record-breaking point total, US captain Steve Stricker exclaimed, “I’m speechless.” “You could tell they were on a mission this week. “Golf in the United States has entered a new era.”

Morikawa, who won his second major win this year at the British Open, had ensured victory for the US with a spectacular birdie at the par-three 17th, when he blasted his tee shot to three feet, going 1-up with one hole to play, ensuring the US would earn at least half a point from the match.

He missed a six-footer to win the match outright at 18, but the Americans were already celebrating.

“It means a lot,” Morikawa expressed his gratitude. “It feels incredible to win this and bring the Cup back. We recognized we had a formidable team on our hands. When you get to the first tee, none of that matters.”

Scottie Scheffler, a Ryder Cup rookie with the lowest ranking in the US squad at 21 in the world, opened the floodgates when he defeated world number one Jon Rahm 4&3 with the US needing just 3.5 points from the 12 singles matches to claim the Cup.

Rahm became only the third world number one to lose a Ryder Cup singles match, despite excelling all week despite Europe’s overall troubles.

Scheffler, who won the first four holes with birdies and was never less than 3-up after that, remarked, “I simply kept the pressure on.”

With a 3&2 triumph over Olympic champion Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy had earned the first point of the day, but his first win of the week was no cause for celebration as he surveyed the torrent of red on the scoreboard.

McIlroy’s voice cracked as he remarked, “I’m really thrilled to be a part of this team.” “I’m unhappy that I haven’t been able to give more to the squad.

“I realize it is, without a doubt, the best event in golf.”

Patrick Cantlay, the US PGA Tour’s player of the year and FedEx Cup playoff champion, defeated European rookie Shane Lowry 4&2 to increase the United States’ point total to 13.

