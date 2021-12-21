The United States will return $154 million. Sony employee stole the money and converted it to bitcoin.

The US Department of Justice announced Monday that it has taken steps to recover more than $154 million that was allegedly stolen from a Sony subsidiary and converted into bitcoin by one of the company’s Japanese employees.

Rei Ishii, a Tokyo-based employee of Sony Life Insurance Business Ltd, allegedly misappropriated $154 million in May when the company attempted to transfer assets between accounts, according to a civil forfeiture lawsuit filed in San Diego on Monday.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California, the money was moved to an account Ishii controlled at a bank in La Jolla, California, where he converted the proceeds into 3,879 bitcoin, worth more than $180 million today.

According to the report, the funds were confiscated on December 1 after an FBI probe.

FBI investigators were able to obtain the private key, which is comparable to a password, needed to access the bitcoin address with the help of Sony, Citibank, and Japanese law enforcement.

“All bitcoins linked to the heist have been recovered and saved in their entirety. In Japan, Ishii is facing criminal charges “According to the Justice Department.

Acting US Attorney Randy Grossman said, “It is our desire to return the stolen money to the victim of this daring fraud, and today’s action helps us do that.”

“This case shows how FBI investigators and Japanese law enforcement worked together to trace down this virtual cash. Criminals should be aware that cryptocurrencies cannot be used to conceal ill-gotten gains from law enforcement.”