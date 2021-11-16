The United States will not return to the Moon before 2026, according to an audit.

According to a government audit released on Monday, the return of humans to the Moon, which was previously postponed by NASA from 2024 to 2025 last week, will take place in 2026 “at the earliest.”

According to NASA’s auditing office, the Office of Inspector General, the Artemis program to return Americans to the Moon is experiencing “technical issues and delays exacerbated by the Covid-19 outbreak and meteorological conditions.”

“NASA’s objective of landing astronauts on the Moon’s South Pole by late 2024 confronts a number of serious hurdles, including major technical risks, an unrealistic development timeframe, and lower-than-requested funding levels,” according to the report.