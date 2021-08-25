The United States Supreme Court has revived the “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy.

In a blow to President Joe Biden, the US Supreme Court authorized the resurrection of an immigration program that compelled asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their court dates.

Tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers – largely from Central America – were sent back over the border under previous President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, pending the result of their petitions.

The Biden administration moved fast to dismantle and repeal the divisive policy, which was formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

The administration finally asked the Supreme Legal for a stay in restarting the program after the action made its way through the US court system.

The court, however, said Tuesday in an unsigned order that “the application for a stay… is denied.”

The court’s three progressive judges — Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan – said they would have allowed suspension, according to the paper.

The court cited a second case in which it prevented Republicans from repealing a government program that offers legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants known as Dreamers in June 2020.

The Republican decision to stop the program was deemed “arbitrary and capricious” by the court.

The Biden administration “failed to show a likelihood of success on the argument that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious,” the Supreme Court ruled in its judgment Tuesday.

The matter can now be heard in an appeals court at a lower level.

“We regret that the Supreme Court declined to provide a stay,” the Department of Homeland Security stated in a statement.

“However, while the appeal process is underway, DHS will continue to comply with the decision in good faith,” it said.

The order of the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) was also met with opposition by immigrant rights organizations.

“Today’s Supreme Court judgment, which forces the reinstatement of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, is nothing short of cruel,” said Yael Schacher, senior US advocate at Refugees International.

“This decision must not be viewed as a mandate by the Biden administration.”