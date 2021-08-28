The United States strikes IS targets in Afghanistan, bringing the airlift to a close.

On Saturday, a drone strike in Afghanistan killed two “high-profile” Islamic State targets, as the airlift of civilians eager to evacuate entered its perilous last phases, with new terror attack warnings and Taliban troops poised to take over Kabul airport.

To avoid a repeat of the suicide explosion that killed scores of people gathered around one of the airport’s main access gates as well as 13 American personnel, US forces coordinating the evacuation have been obliged to work closer with the Taliban on security.

The incident was claimed by a regional Islamic State cell (ISIS-K), and the Pentagon said a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan killed two “high-profile” targets and wounded another from the terrorist group.

Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference in Washington that no civilians were injured in the attack.

They were “ISIS-K strategists and facilitators,” according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who added, “The fact that two of these folks are no longer walking on the face of the Earth, that’s a good thing.”

On Saturday, more over 5,000 people remained inside Kabul airport awaiting evacuation as the airlift window narrowed sharply ahead of an August 31 deadline.

Thousands of people gathered outside the airport’s perimeter, hoping to be let through and onto a plane, are no longer present.

The Taliban have now closed off routes leading to the airport, allowing only authorized buses to pass.

“The Americans have given us lists… You can come through if your name is on the list,” a Taliban official told AFP at the civilian passenger terminal.

The devastation of Thursday’s suicide strike added to the stress and anxiety in a situation that was already rife with terror and despair among those seeking to flee, as well as high risk for US soldiers tasked with safeguarding the operation.

Two senior health officials from the previous Afghan administration told AFP on Saturday that the death toll from the blast had surpassed 100, including the 13 Americans.

According to some reports, the death toll might be as high as 170.

The blast came after a barrage of warnings about an impending threat, and as crowds gathered outside the airport on Saturday, the US issued a new warning to its nationals, urging them to avoid areas near the main gates “immediately.”

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan branch has been responsible for some of the bloodiest atrocities in those nations in recent years, massacring victims in mosques, temples, public squares, and even hospitals.

