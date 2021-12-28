The United States sees progress in Iran’s nuclear talks.

The US said Tuesday that it had observed some progress in talks with Iran, but that it agreed with European negotiators that Tehran’s nuclear program must be curtailed as soon as feasible.

Negotiations resumed Monday in Vienna in a renewed effort to revive a historic 2015 agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

“Some minor progress may have been made,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

“However, it is still too early to assess how significant that progress was. Any progress, at the very least, falls short of Iran’s accelerating nuclear steps and is far too slow, in our opinion.” Former President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed a raft of harsh penalties, including a unilateral US embargo on Iran exporting its main oil export.

While President Joe Biden supports a restoration to the accord, Iran has continued to deviate from it as it seeks sanctions relief.

The Vienna discussions began after Biden’s victory but were suspended in June after Iran’s new ultraconservative government was elected. After a brief hiatus, they resumed in late November, with Iran agreeing to continue talking.

“This is an urgent negotiation,” British, French, and German negotiators said in a statement.

“We are aware that Iran’s escalation of its nuclear program is on the verge of entirely hollowing out the JCPoA,” the so-called E3 powers warned, using the abbreviation for the deal’s formal name.

“That means we only have weeks, not months, to reach an agreement before the JCPoA’s main non-proliferation benefits lapse.”

Israel, Iran’s arch-enemy, has threatened military action if the Islamic republic’s nuclear program progresses, and is suspected of being behind the death of Tehran’s top nuclear scientist.

If discussions fail and Iran continues its nuclear activity, the Biden administration has threatened to reintroduce sanctions.

Iran was in compliance with the 2015 deal prior to Trump’s departure, but it has since taken significant steps, such as increasing uranium enrichment, despite denials that it desires a nuclear weapons.

Mohammad Eslami, the director of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, said on Saturday that even if the Vienna talks fail, Tehran has no plans to enrich uranium beyond 60 percent.

In statements carried by the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Eslami claimed the enrichment levels were proportionate to the country’s demands.

E3 negotiators responded on Tuesday, saying that 60 percent enrichment was still possible.