The United States reiterates its call for talks with North Korea.

Following an increase in tensions, a US envoy made a new push for negotiations with North Korea on Monday, saying that the US had no hostile intent.

Sung Kim, the United States’ special envoy for North Korea, met with his South Korean counterpart, Noh Kyu-duk, in Washington on Monday ahead of a three-way meeting with top Japanese official Takehiro Funakoshi on Tuesday.

“We will pursue dialogue with the DPRK in order to create meaningful progress that improves the security of the United States and our allies,” Kim said, referring to the North by its formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

“We have no hostile intent toward the DPRK,” Kim told reporters. “We intend to meet with them without circumstances.”

He did say, though, that the allies have “a responsibility to enforce UN Security Council resolutions,” alluding to the sanctions that North Korea wants eased.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un blamed sanctions on the US, dismissing Washington’s claims that it has no hostile intentions.

North Korea has tested a long-range cruise missile, a train-launched weapon, and a hypersonic bomb in recent weeks.

Former President Donald Trump met with Kim three times, boasting about preventing a conflict but failing to reach a full agreement on eliminating North Korea’s nuclear program.

President Joe Biden has stated that he will continue to explore diplomacy, but will do so in a more low-key manner, looking for areas of progress.