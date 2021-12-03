The United States promises to prevent a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that any invasion of Ukraine would be “very, very difficult” for Russia, which has warned that a large-scale strike could be planned for next month.

Moscow has massed soldiers near Ukraine’s borders, according to Washington and Kiev, who accuse Russia of planning an attack.

The Kremlin has denied the charges, and President Vladimir Putin and Vice President Joe Biden will hold a video conference next week, according to the Kremlin.

Biden told reporters that he was working on “the most complete and substantial set of actions to make it very, very difficult for Mr. Putin to go ahead and do what people are concerned he would do.”

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and has subsequently backed separatists battling Kiev in the country’s east. More than 13,000 people have died as a result of the violence.

On Friday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed parliament in Kiev that “the most likely period to attain preparation for escalation will be the end of January.”

The minister stated that Russia has begun a “winter training session” and that Moscow had already begun maneuvers near Ukrainian territory.

Russia, he said, has roughly 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border.

Government forces on the frontlines in eastern Ukraine said they were ready to fight any Russian onslaught.

“Our mission is simple: do not let the enemy to invade our nation,” a soldier called Andriy, 29, told AFP as he smoked in a trench near Svitlodarsk.

“Our entire team is prepared to hold them off. This is our land, and we will defend it to the bitter end “Yevgen, a 24-year-old soldier, was added to the mix.

Yuri Ushakov, a Kremlin foreign policy adviser, told reporters that a date had been selected for the Putin-Biden video summit, but that it would not be revealed until the final details of the meeting were finalized.

The US has stated that the call will take place, but no date has been set.

Biden shouted “no” as he departed a press briefing in Washington on Friday morning when asked if he had spoken to Putin.

Despite greater interaction between the two opponents since their first meeting in June at a conference in Geneva, emotions remain high.

Apart from the Ukraine crisis, Russia and the US are still at odds over hacking and the staffing of their embassies, following repeated waves of diplomatic expulsions.

On Friday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told AFP that the country rejects any attempts to persuade it to abandon its objectives.