The United States is ‘very concerned’ about China’s hypersonic test.

After rumors that Beijing tested a hypersonic missile with nuclear capability in August, US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood warned Monday that the US is “extremely concerned” about China’s hypersonic missile testing.

The Financial Times reported on Saturday that China had launched a hypersonic missile that circled the globe before landing, but missed its objective.

“What China has been doing on the hypersonic front has us very concerned,” said Wood, who will leave his post in Geneva after seven years next week.

Hypersonic missiles, like ordinary ballistic missiles, can travel at speeds up to five times faster than sound (Mach 5). However, they are more maneuverable than ballistic missiles and only require a low trajectory through the atmosphere, making them more difficult to defend against.

China claimed on Monday that the test was for a spacecraft, not a missile, and that it was a routine one.

However, Wood stated on Monday that Russia had developed hypersonic technology as well, and that while the US had resisted building a military capability in this area, they now had no choice but to reply in kind.

The US is already developing hypersonic weapons to add to its arsenal.

Darpa, the scientific branch of the US army, has announced the successful testing of a HAWC missile (Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept). As part of their fuel, the missiles take oxygen from the atmosphere.

It’s also working on a hypersonic glider called ARRW (pronounced “arrow”), but it failed its first significant test in April.

In 2019, China debuted the DF-17, a hypersonic medium-range missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads and capable of traveling roughly 2,000 kilometers.

The missile referenced in the Financial Times article is a different one with a longer range. It can be launched into orbit before returning to Earth to hit its intended target.

Russia just fired the Zircon hypersonic missile from a submarine, and has had the hypersonic nuclear-capable Avangard missiles in operation since late 2019. The Avangard has the ability to travel at speeds of up to Mach 27 while changing path and altitude.