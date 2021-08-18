The United States is stepping up its evacuation of Kabul, claiming that the Taliban has promised a safe passage.

As the US military ramped up its airlift for Americans and Afghans escaping the Islamist organization, the White House claimed Tuesday that the Taliban had assured that people would be able to travel safely to Kabul airport.

According to a White House official, the US military has evacuated 3,200 people so far, including 1,100 on Tuesday alone – US citizens, permanent residents, and their families on 13 flights.

The White House announced earlier Tuesday that 11,000 US citizens, including diplomats, contractors, and others, remain within the country, the majority of whom are awaiting evacuation following the Taliban’s takeover.

Thousands of US soldiers were at the airport as the Pentagon intended to increase flights of its massive C-17 transport planes to as many as two dozen per day, in order to finish the departure by the August 31 deadline.

“Now that we’ve established the flow, we expect those numbers to rise,” said a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity while providing the revised evacuation data Tuesday.

Officials from the United States said they were in communication with Taliban commanders to ensure that flight operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport remained secure and that citizens and Afghans desiring to flee were able to do so safely.

At the Pentagon, Major General Hank Taylor stated, “We have had no hostile interactions, no attack, and no threat from the Taliban.”

However, State Department spokesman Ned Price indicated on Tuesday that the US could elect to keep its primary diplomatic presence, which is presently based at the airport following the closure of the US embassy, after August 31.

“If it is safe and responsible for us to stay longer,” Price said, “that is something we may be able to consider.”

He also urged the Taliban to keep their promises to respect citizens’ rights, particularly women’s rights.

Afghans awarded US refugee visas, largely for working as translators for US and NATO forces, other foreign individuals, and other unspecified “at risk” Afghans are also being flown.

Despite claims that people are being harassed and even beaten as they attempt to flee, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said “large numbers” had made it to the airport.

He told reporters, “The Taliban have notified us that they are willing to facilitate safe passage for civilians to the airport, and we plan to hold them to that commitment.”

Since Saturday, the US Department of Defense has sent troops into the airport. Brief News from Washington Newsday.