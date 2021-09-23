The United States is sending an additional 2.5 million doses of Covid vaccine to Bangladesh, according to the White House.

A White House official told AFP on Thursday that the US is sending another 2.5 million Covid vaccine shots to Bangladesh, following the Biden administration’s announcement of increased global donations.

The most recent shipment, 2,508,480 Pfizer doses, takes the total number of US vaccines delivered to the country to more than nine million.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that packing was beginning and that the first delivery, made under the World Health Organization’s Covax program, will arrive Monday.

“We are pleased to be able to provide these safe and efficient vaccines to the people of Bangladesh,” the official said, adding that the contribution came with “no strings attached.”

The official stated, “We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extort concessions.”

As of this week, only 9.3 percent of Bangladesh’s population had been properly vaccinated, according to an AFP database.

The impoverished country, which borders India and has a population of approximately 170 million people, has fought to contain the pandemic, imposing some of the world’s harshest curfews.

After being out of school for 18 months, children barely returned two weeks ago, illustrating the education gap that the United Nations Children’s Agency, UNICEF, recently warned is deepening inequity for millions of children across South Asia.

The United States, like other wealthy countries, has been accused of hoarding vaccines and emphasizing booster injections above assisting enormous swathes of the world who are entirely unvaccinated.

The US government approved third doses of Pfizer vaccinations for elderly and at-risk people on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, has declared the US to be the world’s vaccine “arsenal” in the fight against Covid-19, and US donations outnumber those from the rest of the world combined.

Biden announced at the Covid-19 summit of world leaders on Wednesday that the US will donate a “historic” additional 500 million vaccine doses, raising the total US commitment to 1.1 billion worldwide.

Pfizer will supply the next batch of half a billion vaccines, which will be distributed to low- and middle-income countries as defined by Gavi, which co-leads Covax with the World Health Organization.

According to the White House, Biden also challenged international leaders to vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by September 2022.

According to a senior US administration source, Washington is “showing that you can look after your own while also helping others.”

Officials from the United States also dispute that they are engaged in "vaccine diplomacy" with totalitarian China and Russia.