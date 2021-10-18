The United States is in ‘Shipping Armageddon,’ but Buttigieg puts a pro-Biden spin on it.

Faced with an unprecedented supply chain problem, the United States has authorized 24-hour operations in West Coast ports in order to decongest them and transfer goods to their final destinations.

In an interview with CNBC, Lior Ron, the head of Uber Freight, Uber Technologies’ logistics division, dubbed the current crisis “shipping Armageddon” and lamented the lack of a single solution, saying that the problem could only be solved with industry-wide and coordinated responses from all stakeholders. Given that the driver shortage, which exacerbated the problem, is human-centered, Ron regretted that technology alone is insufficient.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noted this human aspect of the situation as a significant reason for passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which has been held up in a divided and gridlocked Congress. Buttigieg stated on CNN’s State of the Union, as cited by Fox Business, that the shipping situation demonstrated that the economy had recovered from the pandemic-induced recession, praising President Joe Biden’s efforts in this regard. Indeed, Buttigieg’s two pitches appeared to have shifted the narrative around Biden and the Democrats’ perceived triumphs when taken together.

Buttigieg also predicted that the current supply chain crisis will last well into the following year. Separately, a senior administration official was reported in a White House news release as saying that the government has accelerated the issue of commercial driver’s licenses in order to address the driver shortage. This was also addressed by Uber’s Ron, who blamed the delays in delivery on both rising demand and accompanying supply-side issues. Buttigieg and Ron appeared to agree (though in different ways) on the demand and supply side variables.

However, Buttigieg dodged queries on whether families with children should order ahead of time to prevent delivery delays. As previously reported, many major retailers, including Walmart, have recommended customers to place their orders far ahead of the holiday season to prevent bottlenecks that could create delivery delays. Furthermore, manufacturers in China have scaled back production due to a power crisis caused by coal shortages, contributing to the current global supply chain constraint.